Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 741,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $910,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accuray by 9.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 6,480.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 253,483.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Accuray Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARAY opened at $1.89 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.