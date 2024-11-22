Nwam LLC Makes New $7.73 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.