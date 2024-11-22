iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,828,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,027,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

