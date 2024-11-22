OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director J Steven Roy Purchases 2,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director J Steven Roy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $395,478. This represents a 13.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $342.17 million, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 7.4% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.