Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.97 on Monday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

