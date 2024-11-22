Q4 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Lowered by Zacks Research

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LPLA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $323.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.31. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $326.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,930,000 after purchasing an additional 650,675 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,472,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 497,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 223,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.