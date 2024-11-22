iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 368,596 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

