Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAGE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SAGE opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

