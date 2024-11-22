Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

