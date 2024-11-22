SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.73 and last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 33945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

