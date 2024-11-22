Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.33) to GBX 321 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.51) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 170.10 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,206. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 102.30 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £972.72 million, a PE ratio of 8,505.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.61.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

