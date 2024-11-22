MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $570.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $421.88 and last traded at $414.84. Approximately 16,075,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 17,983,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.28.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.13.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,859.10. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.61 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

