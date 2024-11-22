Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 929.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 267,777 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $115.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $118.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

