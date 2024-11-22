CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Emma E. Giamartino Sells 1,815 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBRE Group stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after buying an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,576,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 453,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

