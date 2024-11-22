StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
