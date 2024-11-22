The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Christopher V. Dodds Sells 9,284 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,141,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,614,000 after buying an additional 445,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 162,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

