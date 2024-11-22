AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

