The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 475.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price target for the company. HSBC set a 640.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic set a 500.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).

BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.55.

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

