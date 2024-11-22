The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BMEGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 475.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price target for the company. HSBC set a 640.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic set a 500.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.2 %

BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&M European Value Retail

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

