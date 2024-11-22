Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

