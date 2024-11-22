Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,780 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

