Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.41 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $131.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

