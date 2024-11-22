17,354 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 119.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.