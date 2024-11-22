Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $82.05 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

