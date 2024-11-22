Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $44.81 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

