Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after acquiring an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $877,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,767,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $682,063,000 after acquiring an additional 57,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.52. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.