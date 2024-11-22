Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 45,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,321,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,640,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $310.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.61 and a 52-week high of $312.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
