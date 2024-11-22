Amanda Clark Sells 1,562 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $11,183.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,696.72. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coursera Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 628,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
