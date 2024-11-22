Amanda Clark Sells 1,562 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $11,183.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,696.72. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 628,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

