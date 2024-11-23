Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$58.86

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.86.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$60.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$43.64 and a 12 month high of C$60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

