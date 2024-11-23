Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $229.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.90. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

