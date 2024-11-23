Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

