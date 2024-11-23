Kroger (NYSE:KR) Senior VP and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer Resigns

On November 19, 2024, The Kroger Co. received notification from Stuart Aitken, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer, regarding his decision to resign from the company effective January 1, 2025, in order to pursue other professional opportunities.

The Kroger Co., an Ohio-based company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KR, disclosed this departure of a key executive in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Stuart Aitken’s resignation marks a significant change within the leadership team of Kroger.

According to the filing, Christine S. Wheatley, the Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of The Kroger Co., signed the report on behalf of the company on November 22, 2024.

As per the current report filed pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, The Kroger Co.’s Principal Executive Offices are located at 1014 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Interested individuals can reach the company by phone at (513) 762-4000.

The departure of Stuart Aitken is expected to prompt changes within the executive team of The Kroger Co. as the company navigates this transition period. Aitken’s decision to resign comes amidst ongoing developments within the organization.

