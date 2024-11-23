River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179.50 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.25). 43,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 41,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.31).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £60.85 million and a P/E ratio of -245.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.17.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

