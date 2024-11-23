Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 3,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

