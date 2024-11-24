14,495 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL) Purchased by Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZJUL. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

BATS:ZJUL opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81.

