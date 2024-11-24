Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director Sells $102,794.16 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) Director Edward R. Hirshfield sold 8,741 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $102,794.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $208,716.48. This trade represents a 33.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Soluna Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Soluna in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Soluna during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

