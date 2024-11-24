150,000 Shares in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the third quarter worth $8,169,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Stock Performance

VACHU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.10.

