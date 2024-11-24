Fairscale Capital LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fairscale Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.