3,065 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,190,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $433,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.