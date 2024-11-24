6,508 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.