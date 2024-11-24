Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $108.38 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.67%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

