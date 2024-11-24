Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $525,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.