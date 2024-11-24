Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,182,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $491,907,000 after purchasing an additional 878,404 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 154,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $91.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,147 shares of company stock worth $26,643,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

