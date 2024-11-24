Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEV stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.