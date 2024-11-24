Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Xcel Energy worth $223,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

XEL opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

