BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $17.29 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.58% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $41.15 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $200,922.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,378.84. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

