BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $16.21 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,175 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.25% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 396,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,243 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 12.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,478 shares of company stock worth $257,332 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

