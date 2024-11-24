Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,710

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($33.97).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.21) to GBX 2,100 ($26.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.07) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,495.80%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
