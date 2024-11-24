Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $43.17

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:NSA opened at $44.35 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

