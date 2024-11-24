Camden National Bank Invests $242,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Stock Up 0.9 %

AON stock opened at $386.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

