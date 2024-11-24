Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

